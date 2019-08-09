Adobe (ADBE) Holder Tiger Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; Boeing Co. (BA) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Increased Stake by $303.23 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 58,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $293.45. About 367,255 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 1,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $333.97. About 759,933 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth owns 4,034 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Lc reported 9,630 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 5,063 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd has 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Capital holds 15,539 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 102,221 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Co reported 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP stated it has 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ca reported 0.31% stake. Gm Advisory Group reported 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.90M shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 16,640 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Markel Corporation owns 94,400 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.75% or 21,864 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies C (NYSE:UTX) by 6,076 shares to 83,460 shares, valued at $10.76 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 11,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,974 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glaxis Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Advisor Prns Lc has 12,974 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 121,900 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc reported 0.7% stake. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 511 shares. Victory Capital owns 15,687 shares. Hilltop invested in 1,344 shares. 382 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 54,075 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 69,581 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Limited Com accumulated 1,900 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,092 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.69M for 46.14 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.