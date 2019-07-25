Adobe (ADBE) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.93 Million as Stock Rose; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Valuation Rose While Pecaut & Company Cut Its Position

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $161.62. About 157,165 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33M, down from 91,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $308.51. About 834,306 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 1,943 shares. Bristol John W & New York has 250,153 shares. Bamco Inc, New York-based fund reported 31,864 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 937,144 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 6.14M shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 5,000 shares. 6,206 were accumulated by Wunderlich Managemnt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.59% or 16,847 shares. Prudential holds 1.13M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Philadelphia accumulated 2,375 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Srs Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 6,758 shares. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 117,621 shares. Stephens Invest Grp Ltd accumulated 0% or 395 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.83M for 48.51 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22M shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $81.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was sold by Rencher Bradley.

