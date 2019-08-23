Adobe (ADBE) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Cut Position by $2.93 Million as Stock Rose; Water Island Capital Upped Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $75.40 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 80,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33M, down from 91,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58M, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Lc invested in 0% or 2,541 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers has 247,781 shares for 5.82% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Everence Cap Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Havens Advsrs Ltd holds 75,090 shares or 13.28% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 134,185 shares. Myriad Asset Management Ltd has 73,657 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 14 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 28 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt stated it has 109,566 shares. Price Michael F has invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt accumulated 53,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,018 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 168,829 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.32% or 1.37 million shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares to 59,527 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,221 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 20,403 shares. Bluespruce Invs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 732,980 shares. Doliver Lp holds 4,937 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has 13,400 shares. 413,089 were reported by Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated. Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 26,868 shares. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 7,100 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 175 shares. Old Retail Bank In holds 50,247 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 1,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,120 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 1,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt reported 48,060 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Bangor Financial Bank, Maine-based fund reported 1,587 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 0.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 143,249 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.