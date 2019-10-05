Adobe (ADBE) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose; Spears Abacus Advisors Holding in At&T (T) Increased by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 72.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 9,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,596 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 13,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 314.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 36,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 58 shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,000 shares. 892 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability invested in 0.54% or 24,713 shares. Lazard Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 147,800 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 38.05M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 10,176 shares. Westpac Bk owns 105,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited owns 15,331 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Dsm Capital Ltd Llc holds 8.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.96 million shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.04% or 7,833 shares in its portfolio. Wafra invested in 0.32% or 32,434 shares. De Burlo Grp accumulated 67,000 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Park Natl Oh has 44,995 shares. 7,900 are held by Birinyi Associates Incorporated.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,680 shares to 5,595 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 23,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Savings Bank has invested 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Srb owns 14,803 shares. Wade G W Incorporated invested in 311,558 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has 4.69 million shares. Schafer Cullen reported 5.66 million shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.08% or 6,346 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And invested in 0.07% or 47,316 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,762 shares. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aimz Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Strum And Towne Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 87,311 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.76 million shares. Hengehold Mngmt Lc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 7,255 shares to 548,476 shares, valued at $28.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,286 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

