Adobe (ADBE) Holder Tcw Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $19.56 Million; Petroleum & Resources Boosted Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $3.26 Million

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.39M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 6.01M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 73,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.88M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 4,045 shares to 26,125 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 73,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares to 188,200 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

