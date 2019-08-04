Adobe (ADBE) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holder Telemark Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $684,000

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 53,372 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 309,807 shares. Creative Planning has 25,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 1.07M shares. Oaktop Mgmt Ii Lp reported 2.59M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 305,000 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 15,439 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 33,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). The California-based Rbf Capital Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 1,667 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 496,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 9,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.98% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.22% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 41,700 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels Inc.: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid IPO Of Aspen Aerogels: CEO Knows How To Get Paid And Lose Money – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2014. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels Inc. – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 21, 2016.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $273.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).