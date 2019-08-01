Adobe (ADBE) Holder South State Has Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Shares Declined While Nantahala Capital Management Boosted by $1.65 Million Its Position

South State Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 34,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 38,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $302.09. About 204,707 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 1,288 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.53M are held by Lone Pine Ltd. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 0.49% or 413,089 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,785 shares. 3,053 are owned by Proffitt & Goodson. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd has invested 1.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,200 shares. Valley Advisers holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Bank In stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fulton Retail Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust Co stated it has 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aspiriant Lc owns 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,993 shares. Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1.28M are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Citigroup has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com owns 38,658 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares to 85,401 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 61,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.50 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Teladoc Stock Is Here to Stay – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GWW, AMD – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Accep Corp Del (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 94,100 shares to 647,845 shares, valued at $75.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 985,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98M shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.