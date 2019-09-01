Adobe (ADBE) Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lifted Its Position by $440,496 as Share Price Rose; Kings Point Capital Management Position in Amgen (AMGN) Decreased by $4.99 Million

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 77.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,074 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 44,318 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cutter Com Brokerage has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 69,139 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Patten Group Inc owns 2,136 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Independent Investors Inc holds 2.36% or 31,832 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 75,700 shares stake. Stanley reported 4,953 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 13,330 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Quantum Cap Mngmt owns 5,216 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS) by 9,759 shares to 75,441 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 4,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,700 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 73,957 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 9,504 were accumulated by Atria Invests Lc. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 399,206 are held by Axiom Interest Invsts Ltd Company De. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 25,800 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 57,058 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,822 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,934 shares. Capital Inv Counsel Inc invested in 21,088 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 14,650 shares. Cwm Lc owns 733 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,606 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,540 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

