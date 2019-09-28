Adobe (ADBE) Holder Security National Trust Co Boosted Its Position by $665,910; As Citigroup New (C) Shares Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Cut Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 940 are held by Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 349,974 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 20,019 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.29% or 2,185 shares. Lincoln invested in 2,776 shares. 70,187 were accumulated by Eastern National Bank. Korea Corporation invested 0.66% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lockheed Martin Mgmt Communication, a Maryland-based fund reported 31,920 shares. M&T Bankshares owns 84,083 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Navellier Inc holds 1.39% or 30,411 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has 4,852 shares. Clough Cap Partners Lp holds 1.32% or 45,685 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 1,461 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,196 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 22,724 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

