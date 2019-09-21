Adobe (ADBE) Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.36 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 39,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74M, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clough Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.91% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scotia holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 5,871 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,000 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York owns 66,110 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Guardian reported 0.52% stake. Voloridge Invest Management Lc has invested 0.68% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Axa has 0.37% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 343,576 shares. De Burlo Group Incorporated invested 1.96% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 86,745 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd invested in 0.72% or 148,119 shares. Natl Asset Management reported 4,041 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 1,860 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,943 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 376.63 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,022 shares to 18,848 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Registered Advisor holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,967 shares. Clough Cap Prtn Lp reported 45,685 shares stake. Tcw Grp owns 3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 959,040 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 64,694 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 61,235 shares. Voya Invest Limited has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 222,990 are owned by Newbrook Cap Advisors L P. Fairfield Bush And Communications stated it has 6,375 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability owns 34,700 shares. Forte Limited Liability Adv holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,061 shares. Srs Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dorsey Wright And Associate has 22,559 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Northstar Grp Inc Inc invested in 1,121 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

