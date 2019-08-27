Adobe (ADBE) Holder Primecap Management Company Trimmed Stake by $138.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Upped Its Stake in Encana (ECA) as Share Value Declined

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 521,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 19.33M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15B, down from 19.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $289.07. About 788,686 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 103,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 382,241 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 278,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 17.55 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30,263 shares to 319,709 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 196,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,367 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.83M for 45.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 94,859 shares. Moore Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 140,000 shares. 218,346 are owned by Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Co. Old Savings Bank In stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Covington Capital reported 5,752 shares stake. Sands Capital Management Lc accumulated 3.51 million shares or 2.89% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 1,038 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Selz Capital Ltd Liability has invested 2.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,544 shares. Shell Asset Management invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Evergreen Management Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,094 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 1.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

