Adobe (ADBE) Holder Personal Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $804,384; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Lowered Nic (EGOV) Stake by $534,465; Stock Value Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company analyzed 35,631 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 588,899 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38M, down from 624,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 99,508 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 2,736 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,852 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 8,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $281.53. About 2.04 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.



Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,592 shares to 10,524 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 46,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendley & Company invested in 15,989 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 48,413 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,200 shares. Ashfield Prns Llc invested in 53,469 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Westwood Group Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,906 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Com Ny owns 1,452 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Company owns 19,214 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Prtn Limited Liability Co has 3.58% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Landscape Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,975 shares. Guinness Asset stated it has 25,000 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 212,321 shares. Baltimore holds 21,935 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com owns 7,557 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northstar Grp Inc owns 1,121 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 137,500 were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Cap Lp.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 44,011 shares to 384,753 shares, valued at $24.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 987,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold EGOV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 55.39 million shares or 0.41% more from 55.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 56,092 shares. Everence Cap Management, Indiana-based fund reported 11,920 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Mgmt reported 405,689 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Company has 7,298 shares. Moreover, Hikari Power Limited has 0.02% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 11,620 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 52,275 shares. Alberta Mngmt owns 48,100 shares. Bowling Port Lc reported 0.23% stake. Hussman Strategic holds 0.67% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 47 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Alps has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 6.88 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 91 shares.



Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.72M for 27.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.