Adobe (ADBE) Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut by $713,160 Its Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $309.36. About 671,502 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 50,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 668,321 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 719,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 388,075 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 884,210 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,368 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Zeke Cap Lc invested in 0.03% or 22,049 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 1.38 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs reported 14,806 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 35,980 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 4,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 63,900 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 123,595 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 4,759 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 31,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 10,926 shares. Nordea Investment Management owns 205,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ckw Financial Gp has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 906,368 shares.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Blucora Inc (BCOR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle Working Through Operational Challenges And A Pessimistic Street – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan trims auto supplier outlooks – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Presents At 2018 Barclays High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Axle & Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 52.03% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.23 per share. AXL’s profit will be $66.37 million for 4.89 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.64 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7.87% or 2.00 million shares. David R Rahn And Associate Incorporated owns 0.73% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,225 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 801 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability stated it has 26,384 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Company has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 27,370 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.57% or 47,175 shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marvin Palmer Associates has 23,000 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,094 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 86 were accumulated by Camarda Limited. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc invested in 6.55% or 24,875 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.18M shares or 0.82% of the stock. Highland Mgmt Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,762 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 28,440 shares to 575,857 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 112,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 662,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).