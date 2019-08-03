Adobe (ADBE) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Raised Holding by $10.93 Million as Shares Rose; Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding as Share Value Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 91,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 284,479 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 376,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 7.86M shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $161.92 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 822,946 shares to 45,338 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,993 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).