Adobe (ADBE) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Position by $9.04 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Were Volatile

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $293.41. About 846,552 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.13 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited holds 0.54% or 52,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 13,278 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.67% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Mgmt has 3,125 shares. Schroder Management Group has 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.29 million shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt stated it has 1,520 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 1.43% or 24,608 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1,275 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 84,641 shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hilltop Holding Inc reported 1,344 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 5,979 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 21,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has 792,453 shares. Allstate owns 15,801 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Everence Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,789 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 5,036 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 14,367 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 28,349 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Alpine Mgmt has invested 4.46% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 168,829 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc owns 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,418 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.07% or 2,495 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

