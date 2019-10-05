Adobe (ADBE) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.92 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Upped by $1.44 Million Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 68.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 2,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65 million, down from 3,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Management Group reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stifel has 618,020 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 501,762 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 27,744 shares. Thompson Inv Management reported 2,490 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 25 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sandhill Capital Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 100,682 shares. Global Thematic Prtnrs Limited Co reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goelzer Investment Mngmt invested in 9,364 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 96,785 shares. Checchi Advisers, a California-based fund reported 4,381 shares. Adage Prns Group Ltd Liability reported 695,228 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,764 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Adobe Reports Record Revenue – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Replace FAANGs With Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 12,357 shares to 38,457 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 7,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 1.93% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 719,172 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Llc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,391 shares. Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 70,376 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 174,392 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Co has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,580 shares. 50,800 are held by Bright Rock Capital Ltd. Carroll Financial Associate invested in 5,575 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 544 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 634,762 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Stock Yards Natl Bank & invested in 11,076 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 21,828 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 358,751 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.83 million shares. Fdx holds 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 57,648 shares.