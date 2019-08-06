Adobe (ADBE) Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Increased Its Holding by $2.52 Billion; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Upped Its Position by $305,440

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK OFFERING DIRECTORS TO APPEAR BEFORE PARL.: TELEGRAPH; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 15/05/2018 – FB: AI HELPS FIND BAD CONTENT ‘FAR MORE QUICKLY’ THAN PEOPLE; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SAYS LOOKS FORWARD TO TALKIG W/ FB LEADERSHIP ON DATA

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 9,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 36,367 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69B, up from 26,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81 million shares traded or 48.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.70M shares. Ghp Advisors Inc accumulated 6,176 shares. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Next Century Growth Investors Limited invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 66,410 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 6,784 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding accumulated 504,486 shares. Middleton & Company Inc Ma has invested 1.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montag Caldwell Ltd invested in 2.16% or 248,063 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 736,388 shares. Iowa Savings Bank has 5,338 shares. Illinois-based Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bainco Investors owns 1.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,900 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability holds 9,691 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Jones Companies Lllp holds 69,349 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

