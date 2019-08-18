Adobe (ADBE) Holder Ledyard National Bank Trimmed Holding by $1.68 Million as Stock Price Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price Rose While Novare Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 103,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 107,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 16,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 22,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.98 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 4.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fjarde Ap has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc reported 1.52% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 984 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Com reported 21,025 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings has 6,573 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.07% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 999 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dubuque Bancorp And Tru holds 0% or 68 shares. Maine-based Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 9,545 shares. Financial Svcs Corporation holds 0.03% or 493 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd has 1.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 24,608 shares. 2.38 million are owned by Swedbank.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,868 shares to 37,438 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1 Yr Etf by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,340 shares to 23,869 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S P D R (SPY) by 9,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).