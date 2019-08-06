Adobe (ADBE) Holder Global Thematic Partners Raised Holding by $8.66 Million; Community Financial Services Group Has Lifted Its Valero Energy (VLO) Position by $1.51 Million as Market Value Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 748,971 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 55.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 32,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 91,028 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 58,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $284.92. About 589,158 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 52,240 shares. Finemark Bankshares And holds 141,563 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 62 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0.26% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Cypress Group has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Orrstown Financial reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Amer National Bank has 0.93% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Bank Of Mellon has 8.66M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited owns 8,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0% or 109 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 12,457 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 713 shares. American National Registered Advisor Inc owns 4,125 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7,752 shares to 985,634 shares, valued at $72.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,950 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 706,605 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 3.30M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory reported 6,073 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Lc accumulated 1,882 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Papp L Roy & owns 18,064 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 1.43% or 404,089 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.06% or 801 shares. 12 are held by Jnba. Eagle Glob Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,522 shares. The California-based Violich Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,353 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.42% or 289,947 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 538 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).