Adobe (ADBE) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Boosted Position by $8.66 Million; Mathes Company Position in Consolidated Edison (ED) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 55.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 32,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 91,028 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26M, up from 58,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $287.76. About 658,276 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.09. About 297,450 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Pennsylvania Tru Company invested in 61,910 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,440 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation holds 0.09% or 3,834 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,117 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 39,963 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 6.88M shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 3,424 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 4,609 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,807 shares. Utd Fire holds 1,500 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 1,019 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 insider sales for $156,590 activity. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. Sanchez Robert bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. The insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,783. 1 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $88 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by McAvoy John on Wednesday, July 31. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 7 shares worth $551.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 3.74 million shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $39.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,873 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).