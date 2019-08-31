Adobe (ADBE) Holder Friess Associates Upped Its Holding; Mattel (Put) (MAT) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $5.98 Million as Stock Rose

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 4.08 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: to Resolve CreditWatch Listing on Mattel Over Near Term; 08/05/2018 – MAT BOARD REQUESTS 13M SHRS FOR AUG. ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT AWARDS; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER – SUED MATTEL IN CONNECTION WITH MATTEL’S SALE AND MARKETING OF ITS MECARD BRANDED TOYS; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $1.6 BLN OF SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 10/05/2018 – MATTEL CUT TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 332,130 shares to 30,932 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 460,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,685 shares, and cut its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 169,148 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe And. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 55,527 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,353 shares. Hilltop Incorporated owns 1,344 shares. 108,006 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 8.60 million were reported by Jennison Associate Ltd Co. 7,349 were accumulated by Essex Services Inc. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 9,762 shares. Profund Limited reported 36,144 shares stake. Field & Main Financial Bank holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,700 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.73% or 606,898 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management has 1,894 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Axa reported 706,605 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 476,426 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 65,556 shares. Century Companies accumulated 931,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 35,809 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 60,460 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 94,806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cambridge Advsr reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na owns 1,415 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil holds 0% or 9 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Optimum Invest invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 1,419 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 35,711 shares stake.

