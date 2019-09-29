Adobe (ADBE) Holder Friess Associates Raised Stake by $470,400 as Share Price Rose; Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (SAMG) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $550,998 as Shares Declined

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 61,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98M, up from 59,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (SAMG) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 39,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.51% . The hedge fund held 428,621 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, down from 467,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 26,060 shares traded or 70.05% up from the average. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has declined 17.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silvercrest Asset Management Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAMG); 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Rev $24.5M; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.88, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold SAMG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 6.02 million shares or 0.54% less from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). 1,617 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 20,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0% or 109,731 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prns reported 580,570 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation invested in 230,424 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). 8,101 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. 500 are owned by Covington Cap Mgmt. Vanguard Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Fmr Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 17,416 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 238,300 shares to 746,560 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 124,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 10,732 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 25 shares. Spirit Of America Ny reported 0.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sun Life Finance Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Legal General Plc holds 2.95 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 1,517 shares. Cape Ann Bancshares reported 0.35% stake. Palestra Capital Management Limited Company holds 4.29% or 501,360 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co New York invested in 3.48% or 231,390 shares. Cap Fund Management reported 61,504 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 150 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Allstate has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).