Adobe (ADBE) Holder Forte Capital Cut Holding; Professional Advisory Services Cut Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding by $931,408

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 1,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,061 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, down from 36,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 5,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 84,677 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65 million, down from 89,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 19,330 shares to 173,508 shares, valued at $17.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 4,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Service reported 2,718 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 177,396 shares. 55,543 were reported by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tortoise Limited Com reported 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Yhb Invest Advsr holds 1,106 shares. 1,137 are owned by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 0.49% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 233,284 shares. Hgk Asset stated it has 2,600 shares. Blue Capital has 3,839 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Serv Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.36 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5.59M shares. 9,171 are held by Art Advsrs Lc. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd has invested 5.48% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 4,598 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York-based Overbrook Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aldebaran reported 3,075 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0.47% or 2.74M shares. Bender Robert & Associate owns 23,170 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandhill Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 100,682 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 14,748 shares. Amica Retiree has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,943 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested 5.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 8,052 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.13% or 1,550 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il reported 22,021 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,760 shares to 33,316 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 3,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).