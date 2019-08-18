Adobe (ADBE) Holder Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake by $5.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Share Value Declined While Greatmark Investment Partners Has Lifted by $316,535 Its Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 43,895 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associate Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,673 shares. 4,881 are held by Interocean Capital. Pension Serv, Korea-based fund reported 822,400 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability owns 9,106 shares. Ohio-based Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.24% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Illinois-based First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 663,212 shares. Moors Cabot owns 28,796 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stoneridge Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.24% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Foundation Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 15,641 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,725 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 6,405 shares. 12,075 were accumulated by Parus Finance (Uk). Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has 476,426 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 9,261 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 6,000 were reported by Barbara Oil. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 8,260 are owned by Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. American Assets Invest Management Llc owns 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,170 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 957 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 185,084 shares stake. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 203,744 shares.