Adobe (ADBE) Holder Family Capital Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.14 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $283.22. About 897,366 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 3.08 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.53 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 25,334 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 16,847 shares stake. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.19% or 3,845 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 90 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 185,084 shares. 10,683 were accumulated by Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp. Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 125,327 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 3,524 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.15% or 675,078 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited reported 0.05% stake. American Insur Tx reported 78,254 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Exchange Management has invested 0.9% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,750 shares to 78,238 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Dynamic Ccy Hdgd Intl Eq Etf by 19,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA).