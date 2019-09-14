Adobe (ADBE) Holder Family Capital Trust Co Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake Maintained by Cbre Clarion Securities Llc

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40 million, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 51,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 837,774 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.46 million, up from 786,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 465,896 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 488,289 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $43.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 449,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim holds 0.15% or 111,855 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Exane Derivatives owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Ls Invest Lc has 0.05% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 7,700 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 131,370 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 604,392 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank owns 6,979 shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Van Eck Associate owns 22,277 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Would You Live in Camden Property Trust’s New Garage? – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.