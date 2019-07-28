Adobe (ADBE) Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding; Cortland Advisers Cut Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holding by $22.51 Million; Market Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 147,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.14M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 1.63% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 967,737 shares. Central Fincl Bank holds 0% or 213 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 0.34% or 126,400 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 10,765 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc Markets has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 100,772 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 630 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 46,931 shares. Fayez Sarofim And, Texas-based fund reported 14.31M shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.06% or 8.21M shares. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Menta Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Thomas White Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 29,598 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $243.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 359,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,068 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).