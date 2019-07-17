Adobe (ADBE) Holder Cypress Capital Group Increased Its Stake; J Goldman & Company LP Trimmed Its Domtar (Call) (UFS) Stake by $26.58 Million; Share Value Declined

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.84M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (Call) (UFS) by 75.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 542,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 177,500 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Domtar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 993,190 shares traded or 69.84% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares to 1,375 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,546 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 88,061 shares to 338,061 shares, valued at $13.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 52.31% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.65 per share. UFS’s profit will be $62.48 million for 10.56 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.25% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $580,733 activity.