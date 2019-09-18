Adobe (ADBE) Holder Corvex Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $28.08 Million; Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Position in Idacorp (IDA) by $649,000 as Share Price Rose

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 95,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 174,407 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.39 million, down from 269,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 4.54M shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 6,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 25,933 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, down from 32,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 385,373 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 277,006 shares. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 17,758 shares. 138,538 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company. Kennedy Cap invested in 0.2% or 82,660 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc holds 66,537 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma reported 7,510 shares stake. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 2,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 130 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 0.02% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 897,010 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 467,779 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Natixis invested in 0% or 2,249 shares. Clean Yield Gru owns 1,700 shares. 705,578 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Ftb Advsrs owns 837 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.25M for 14.34 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 799,124 shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $256.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.