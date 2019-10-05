Adobe (ADBE) Holder Coatue Management Trimmed Its Stake; Ametek New (AME) Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Trimmed Holding by $2.83 Million as Valuation Rose

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 23,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607.61 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 196,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88 million, down from 228,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 710,746 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,500 shares to 15,700 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $227.75 million for 21.99 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 26,987 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Citizens Natl Bank Com invested 0.05% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 166,446 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 2.93M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 16,131 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 35,770 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 2,884 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.58% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 364,922 shares. Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.43% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Fdx Advsrs has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Amica Retiree, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,260 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce reported 206 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 2,761 shares in its portfolio.

