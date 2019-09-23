Adobe (ADBE) Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Raised Its Stake; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.07 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,037 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 30,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16 million shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84 million, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/03/2018 – Myanmar monk returns to preaching after ban, denies fuelling Rakhine violence; 22/05/2018 – Executives across the company faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE VERIFICATION OF ID AND LOCATION FOR PEOPLE RUNNING ISSUE ADS, NOT JUST ELECTION ADS AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 03/04/2018 – Citadel Says Don’t Be Fooled by Cheap Imitators on Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to users’ personal data without authorization; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA AS PART OF SERVICES PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN; 26/03/2018 – Virtual reality meets big screen in Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24,801 shares to 38,106 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke (NYSE:DUK) by 15,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 20.62M shares to 41.94M shares, valued at $106.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

