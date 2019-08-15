Adobe (ADBE) Holder Carderock Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; B&G Foods (BGS) Shares Declined While Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted by $845,160 Its Holding

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 11,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 4,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in B&G Foods (BGS) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 35,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 573,910 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 538,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in B&G Foods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 1.23 million shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,358 shares. The California-based Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 1.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 399,206 are held by Axiom Limited Liability Corp De. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 996 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 84,033 shares. Saturna Cap holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 482,049 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.24% or 365,731 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.11% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 248,611 shares stake. 9,697 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund. Pinebridge LP reported 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tradition Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 10,104 shares to 231,876 shares, valued at $88.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 175,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).