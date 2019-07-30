Adobe (ADBE) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Has Trimmed Its Holding by $343,406; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) as Valuation Were Volatile

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Rowan Cos; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $305.64. About 216,478 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate has 10,676 shares. 7.99 million are held by Canyon Advsr Ltd Llc. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 10,433 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.07% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). 1.08 million were reported by Indexiq Advsr. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 390,549 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 20,280 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 11,825 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 278,667 shares. Moreover, Regions Fin has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 1,000 shares. 1,569 were reported by Glenmede Na. Walleye Trading Lc owns 51,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 183,588 shares. Johnson Finance Group Inc Inc reported 400 shares.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rowan: October Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan Relentless Gets More Time With Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ ARRS, RDC and ITG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rowan Reports A New Contract For Drillship And Extensions For Jack-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Ltd Partnership reported 25,334 shares stake. The New York-based Riverpark Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.72% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 229,574 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Jacobs Ca, California-based fund reported 42,386 shares. Hemenway Trust Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 765 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 8,213 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc reported 3,799 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.10M shares. Barrett Asset reported 6,990 shares. Melvin Management LP owns 1.08 million shares. Catalyst stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 145,020 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd owns 4,456 shares. Washington Retail Bank has 314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares to 194,657 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.83 million for 48.06 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.45 million activity. 30,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Lewnes Ann. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million.