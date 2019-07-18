Adobe (ADBE) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lowered Its Holding by $343,406 as Share Price Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Upped Holding by $7.55 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 86.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 203,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 438,472 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, up from 234,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 14.19 million shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $308.29. About 702,553 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares to 170,263 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $7.39 million worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M. 41,560 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Shares for $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84 million for 48.47 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 13,114 shares to 33,885 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 376,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,701 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.