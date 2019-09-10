Adobe (ADBE) Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trimmed Stake by $429,058; Ancient Art LP Has Cut Its Zillow Group (Z) Stake by $2.97 Million

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 22,810 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $279.3. About 3.13 million shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 3.32 million shares traded or 20.38% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares to 222,377 shares, valued at $63.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68 million for 43.92 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

