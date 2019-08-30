Adobe (ADBE) Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Decreased Position by $429,058 as Shares Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) by $14.01 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 667,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.33 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.78M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 197,073 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 22,810 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $283.27. About 868,700 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84 million for 44.54 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

