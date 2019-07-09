Adobe (ADBE) Holder Bristol John W & Company Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; Suntrust Banks (NTGR) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased Its Stake by $966,007 as Stock Price Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NTGR) by 165.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 16,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,248 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 140,512 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.)

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 1,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,153 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.66 million, down from 251,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.91 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability has 20,109 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 16,982 shares stake. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 53,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,739 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Serv Gru. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 4.74M shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 257,259 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd, a California-based fund reported 12,869 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Kennedy Cap, Missouri-based fund reported 135,210 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 42,968 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc invested in 82,630 shares. 10,212 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 63,074 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Pdt Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 46,200 shares in its portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:OIS) by 5,277 shares to 14,217 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rli Corp (NYSE:FCX) by 133,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,008 shares, and cut its stake in Gannett Inc (NYSE:OGE).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $1.27 million activity. Another trade for 11,588 shares valued at $431,736 was sold by LO PATRICK CS. 1,986 shares were sold by Rogers Tamesa, worth $73,859 on Tuesday, January 15. Henry David John sold $28,612 worth of stock or 738 shares. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN had sold 683 shares worth $26,371.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,405 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $72.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M was made by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. 21,258 shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M, worth $4.95M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.63 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

