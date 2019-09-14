Adobe (ADBE) Holder Bluestein R H & Company Has Lowered Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position by $694,080

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 96.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 78,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 81,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 2503.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 10,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, up from 385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51,350 were accumulated by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. North Amer Mngmt stated it has 10,255 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.56% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beddow invested in 32,642 shares. Legal General Gp Plc holds 8.85 million shares. Btc Mngmt stated it has 40,967 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 206,643 are held by Piedmont Invest Incorporated. Orrstown Fincl Svcs invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Washington Savings Bank reported 1.32% stake. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% or 26,728 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 659,883 shares stake. Affinity Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 0.39% or 18,819 shares. Monarch holds 59,709 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. First Western Mgmt holds 3,341 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates invested in 9,865 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 61,111 shares to 3,285 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 357,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,125 shares to 554,336 shares, valued at $30.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloom Energy Corp Cl A by 39,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).