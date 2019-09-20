Adobe (ADBE) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Position by $2.62 Million; Toth Financial Advisory Raised Stake in Jabil (JBL) as Market Valuation Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 8083.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 10,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 10,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326,000, up from 126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 1.01M shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $277.71. About 3.16 million shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION

