Adobe (ADBE) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Cut Its Position by $2.62 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) by $88.00 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $280.05. About 370,206 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 1.07M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 58,498 shares to 770,272 shares, valued at $160.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

