Adobe (ADBE) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Holding; As Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ariel Investments Cut Its Position by $4.18 Million

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 199,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 682,556 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, down from 881,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 64,650 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 3,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,888 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 31,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $284.2. About 591,494 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 78,618 shares to 922,501 shares, valued at $66.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 233,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR).

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,888 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0.08% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Northern Tru Corporation owns 52,289 shares. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc reported 0.01% stake. 100 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 39,728 shares or 0% of the stock. National Asset has 0.15% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Zuckerman Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.41M shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 15,353 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 10,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc reported 276 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.63 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,312 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 615,192 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Gru Llp. Whittier Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 4,997 shares. Dana Advsr has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 832 shares. Amer Assets Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 3,410 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.83 million shares or 0.9% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 999 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Street accumulated 0.41% or 19.61M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 20,403 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.53% stake.

