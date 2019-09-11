Adobe (ADBE) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Position; Bank Of Italy Increased Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by $7.57 Million

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 380,211 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 72,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 284,575 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.84 million, down from 357,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $277.48. About 330,005 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “A Coffee Cup Free Zone – CSRwire.com” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial releases its first 3D printed spare parts – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial today presents the Strategic Business Plan at its Capital Markets Day – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,578 shares to 857,601 shares, valued at $57.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 132,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 706,605 shares. Telemus Cap Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,626 shares. Parkwood Limited Co owns 18,646 shares. 1.11 million are owned by Fil Limited. Finemark Bank & Trust Trust has invested 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Timessquare Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oakbrook Limited Com holds 22,270 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.31% or 48,562 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 47,771 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 9,504 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 40,718 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated accumulated 2,144 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 36,367 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,461 shares.