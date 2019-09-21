ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.04 N/A -1.34 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Xencor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Xencor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The upside potential is 125.56% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with average price target of $12. Competitively the average price target of Xencor Inc. is $40, which is potential 8.37% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.