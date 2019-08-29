ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.94 N/A -1.34 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 4.87 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ADMA Biologics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 152.31% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $10.9. Competitively the consensus price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, which is potential 199.32% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 36.1%. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.7%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.