ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.98 N/A -1.34 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ADMA Biologics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 213.22%. On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,665.65% and its average price target is $5.5. Based on the data given earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 39.9%. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Competitively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.