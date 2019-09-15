ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.46 N/A -1.34 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 182.93 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.7. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. Its rival Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ADMA Biologics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 135.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 85.34%. About 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.