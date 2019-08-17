ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

As Biotechnology companies, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.75 N/A -1.34 0.00 Repligen Corporation 70 19.73 N/A 0.46 204.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 170.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. ADMA Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ADMA Biologics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 175.95% and an $10.9 average price target. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential downside is -29.84% and its average price target is $65. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Comparatively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Repligen Corporation

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.