ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

As Biotechnology companies, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.22 N/A -1.34 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 167.81% upside potential and an average target price of $10.9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders held 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.