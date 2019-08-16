ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.59 N/A -1.34 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 179.49% at a $10.9 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.