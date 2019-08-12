ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

We will be comparing the differences between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 11.23 N/A -1.34 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ADMA Biologics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 213.22%. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 207.38%. Based on the results delivered earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 52.1%. Insiders held 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.